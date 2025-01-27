Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 92.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

VTWG stock opened at $219.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.47 and a 200-day moving average of $209.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.55 and a 12-month high of $231.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

