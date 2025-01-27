RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $266.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.83. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.