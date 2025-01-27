Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,460,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,606,935.93. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.