RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 503.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 280.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

