Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $277.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.96 and a 200 day moving average of $261.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $219.81 and a one year high of $278.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

