RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 659.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 358,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 311,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 242,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 119,261 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

