RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,392 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 401,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.