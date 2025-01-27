RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,584 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 652.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 207.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 540.2% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

