Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,229,000 after purchasing an additional 287,984 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,355,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,937,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after buying an additional 211,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 158,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

