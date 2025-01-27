Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.53 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.72 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

