Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 50.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.