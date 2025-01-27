RFG Advisory LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 685,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,618,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $335.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.70 and a twelve month high of $336.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.77. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.