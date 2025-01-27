Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,519 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,494,000 after buying an additional 958,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 711,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after acquiring an additional 57,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

