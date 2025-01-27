Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,635 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

