Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $25.80 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

