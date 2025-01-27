Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 88,684 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after buying an additional 880,734 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,392,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGIT opened at $58.06 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1901 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.