Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

