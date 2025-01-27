Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.06 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

