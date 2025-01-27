Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 25 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $22,059,506. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $584.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $547.16 and a 200-day moving average of $504.78. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.83.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

