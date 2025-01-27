Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 213.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMP stock opened at $563.57 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.12 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.23 and a 200-day moving average of $493.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.