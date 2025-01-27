Brighton Jones LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 422.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,259 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 115,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in Sony Group by 418.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE SONY opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

