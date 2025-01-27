Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $50.52 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

