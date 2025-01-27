Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 570.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 741.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $22.27.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 62.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

