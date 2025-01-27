Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alarm.com by 52.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,116.89. This represents a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock worth $5,576,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

