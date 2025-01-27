Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 71.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11,136.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

