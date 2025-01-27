Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 671 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,850,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director Frank J. Palermo, Jr. sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $215,272.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,009.03. This represents a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $37.37 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

