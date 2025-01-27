Brighton Jones LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.
Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ET stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.