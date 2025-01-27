Brighton Jones LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.