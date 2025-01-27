Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 16.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

