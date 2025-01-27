Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $21,803,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

