Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TTMI stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,325. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,694.40. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,044 shares of company stock worth $1,163,803 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

