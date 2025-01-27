Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

