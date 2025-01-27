Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 194,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

