Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $442,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,243,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,269,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,753,000 after acquiring an additional 413,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,713,000 after buying an additional 660,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,482,000 after buying an additional 66,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.