Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $178.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $181.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.13 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

