Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after buying an additional 219,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after buying an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $124.02 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

