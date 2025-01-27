Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,359,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 321,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

