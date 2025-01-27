Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $186.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Blackstone from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.56.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

