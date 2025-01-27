Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 170.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

