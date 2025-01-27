Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Insperity by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Insperity by 26.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 205.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Stock Down 1.2 %

NSP stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $117.22.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

