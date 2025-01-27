Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,645,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 689,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.31 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $133.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $959,600.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

