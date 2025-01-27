Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $926,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,355,000 after acquiring an additional 76,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,453,000 after acquiring an additional 732,344 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $224,497,000 after acquiring an additional 383,390 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 25.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after acquiring an additional 651,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $2,092,463.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,417.98. This represents a 18.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,491. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.74.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

