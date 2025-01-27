Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,502,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $232.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $258.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.74. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

