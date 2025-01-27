Mutual Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.54.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VLO opened at $139.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $116.84 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.