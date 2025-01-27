Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $597.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

