Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,056 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTT. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,607,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 77.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.