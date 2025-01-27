Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 884 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after buying an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,041,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,091,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,160,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $168.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

