Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $276.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $172.32 and a 12 month high of $277.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

