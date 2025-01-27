Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,243 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

