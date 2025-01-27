Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Workday by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 177.4% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $258.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

