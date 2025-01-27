Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $96.52 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $77.42 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

